Carlo's Bakery from 'Cake Boss' coming to The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX (KTRK) --The Houston area is about to get a whole lot sweeter! Carlo's Bakery, the bakery behind the famed reality series 'Cake Boss,' is opening in The Woodlands this weekend.
The grand opening celebration kicks off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at The Woodlands Mall. Doors will officially open to the public after a ribbon cutting ceremony.
All items offered for sale -- everything from cake to cookies to cannoli -- is prepared fresh, on-location each day.
The bakery in The Woodlands is the company's third location in Texas. There are already bakeries in Dallas and Frisco.