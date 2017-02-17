FOOD & DRINK

Carlo's Bakery from 'Cake Boss' coming to The Woodlands

Carlo's Bakery, from the hit reality series 'Cake Boss,' is opening a location in The Woodlands this weekend. (KTRK)

THE WOODLANDS, TX (KTRK) --
The Houston area is about to get a whole lot sweeter! Carlo's Bakery, the bakery behind the famed reality series 'Cake Boss,' is opening in The Woodlands this weekend.

The grand opening celebration kicks off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at The Woodlands Mall. Doors will officially open to the public after a ribbon cutting ceremony.



All items offered for sale -- everything from cake to cookies to cannoli -- is prepared fresh, on-location each day.

The bakery in The Woodlands is the company's third location in Texas. There are already bakeries in Dallas and Frisco.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
