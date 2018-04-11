CANDY

Candy stores react to 'The Great Necco Wafer Panic'

EMBED </>More Videos

Necco Wafers in demand amid closure reports. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 11, 2018. (WPVI)

A Florida woman really loves Necco Wafers, the colorful candies made by a Massachusetts company that is currently as at risk of shutting down.

The Boston Globe reports 23-year-old Katie Samuels reached out to candy wholesaler Candystore.com to offer her 2003 Honda Accord for all of their stock.

Samuels says she has childhood memories of pretending the candies were communion at her grandmother's home.

In March, Necco announced that 395 workers could be laid off if the company does not find a buyer.

Nevertheless, Candystore.com did not accept her offer in what they're calling "The Great Necco Wafer Panic," but she did manage to buy four dozen rolls of the wafers.

Customers at the Peppermint Stick Candy Store in Boyertown, Berks County, say they have sentimental attachment to the old-fashioned treats.

The candy store owner says if Necco goes out of business, it would take a big chunk of its product from store shelves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldcandybuzzworthy
CANDY
Fiona the hippo, Very Hungry Caterpillar get Peeps treatment
Parade candy left child with red face and numbness
Valentine's Day by the numbers: How much we'll spend
Nestle selling US candy business for $2.8 billion
More candy
FOOD & DRINK
Strawberries, spinach top 'dirty dozen' produce
'Hunan Kitchen Chinese Cuisine' debuts in Katy
Houston's Better Luck Tomorrow wins top 10 new restaurant honor
Rise and shine with free breakfast at this Houston restaurant
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Mark Zuckerberg testifies for 2nd day on Capitol Hill
Lost load of white powder shuts I-10 lanes for hours
House Speaker Ryan won't run for re-election
At least 250 people killed in Algerian military plane crash
Border Patrol agent charged for murder of woman and her son
You can see the World Series trophy in person starting today
Mom claims strange man tried to talk to family at Houston Zoo
Police: Man robs bank in attempt to impress Taylor Swift
Show More
FAMILY MATTERS: Mom of 5 graduating from TSU law school
Rockets look to dethrone Kings in final regular season game
Kroger to hire 11,000 workers including for positions in Houston
Encore! Music pioneer back in Houston 32 years after epic show
Summer of roadwork: Closures on Hwy 288 through August
More News