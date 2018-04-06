Cancel your flight to Paris: 'Bouchee Patisserie' has landed In Uptown

In a Parisian state of mind and craving something sweet? Look no further than the Bouchee Patisserie, a new Uptown confectionery at 1600 West Loop South, in the lobby of the Post Oak Hotel.
Led by an award-winning pastry chef and serving up "both traditional and extravagant Parisian-inspired indulgences with a modern twist," the new patisserie promises an assortment of decadent macaroons, house-made bonbons, cakes, gelato, quiches, handcrafted chocolates and specialty coffee on its website.
Bouchee Patisserie's decor is refined and welcoming, with French-style seating; pops of deep coral, mint green and lavender; and orbs of light hanging from above in a swirl design.
Bouchee Patisserie has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.
Angie M., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on April 3rd, said, "This place is like magic. It is located inside the Post Oak at Uptown Houston. ...I love every thing about this place--great design, great food. I can't wait to the next time I go to this wonderful bakery."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Bouchee Patisserie is open Monday-Thursday from 6:30am-11pm, Friday and Saturday from 6:30am-midnight, and Sunday from 6:30am-10pm.
