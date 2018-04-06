FOOD & DRINK

Cancel your flight to Paris: ‘Bouchee Patisserie’ has landed In Uptown

Photo: Angie M./Yelp

By Hoodline
In a Parisian state of mind and craving something sweet? Look no further than the Bouchee Patisserie, a new Uptown confectionery at 1600 West Loop South, in the lobby of the Post Oak Hotel.

Led by an award-winning pastry chef and serving up "both traditional and extravagant Parisian-inspired indulgences with a modern twist," the new patisserie promises an assortment of decadent macaroons, house-made bonbons, cakes, gelato, quiches, handcrafted chocolates and specialty coffee on its website.

Bouchee Patisserie's decor is refined and welcoming, with French-style seating; pops of deep coral, mint green and lavender; and orbs of light hanging from above in a swirl design.

Bouchee Patisserie has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Angie M., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on April 3rd, said, "This place is like magic. It is located inside the Post Oak at Uptown Houston. ...I love every thing about this place--great design, great food. I can't wait to the next time I go to this wonderful bakery."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Bouchee Patisserie is open Monday-Thursday from 6:30am-11pm, Friday and Saturday from 6:30am-midnight, and Sunday from 6:30am-10pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
All-day wine bar coming to the Heights
Whole Foods Market uncorks massive rosé sale in Houston stores
Houston's best restaurant, chef, and more for 2018
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13 - King Ranch Casserole
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Muslim woman stabbed by attacker yelling religious slurs
Teen charged in deadly drive-by shooting of 8-year-old
Man wanted in connection with severed head found in bag
Man allegedly tried to abduct 6-year-old at Houston Zoo
Shots fired at police during chase in north Houston
Three major highway closures set for weekend, plan ahead
Rep. Blake Farenthold resigns amid sexual harassment allegations
Ex-Harris Co. assistant treasurer allegedly paid dominatrix in blackmail scam
Show More
Driver gets 32 years in prison for killing prom-goer
UFC star Conor McGregor charged with assault in melee
Workers sent running for their lives as crane topples
Galvanized by Parkland, teens nationwide organize gun safety town halls
Suspects run into woods after bailing out of U-Haul in Pasadena
More News