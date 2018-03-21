ROYAL WEDDING

Calif. native chosen to make Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal wedding cake

INVERNESS, Calif. --
The upcoming royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May is generating a lot of excitement in a quiet California town. Kensington Palace announced Tuesday that an Inverness, Calif. native will bake the wedding cake that the whole world will be watching.

Talk about pressure -- Claire Ptak just landed the most coveted job in the entire baking world.
She's creating the cake for the royal wedding.

Here's the tweet from Kensington Palace:

Ptak also shared her excitement on Instagram, and said kind words about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle:

Ptak owns Violet Cakes in London, where she has been gaining fame and fans with her gorgeous creations. It's a long way from home.

She grew up in Inverness in West Marin and learned baking from her mother. Her first job as a teen was at Bovine Bakery in Point Reyes.

She went on to become pastry chef for Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley before following her fiance, now husband, across the pond in 2005.

Her mom talked about Ptak's creativity with ABC7 News Tuesday on FaceTime.

"She makes a chocolate cake with a violet frosting, and the violet frosting tastes the way a violet smells," said Elizabeth Ptak.

Kensington Palace says the wedding cake will be a lemon elderflower cake that will be covered with buttercream and fresh flowers.

By the way, the baker and the bride knew each other long before the two Americans were thrust into the royal spotlight.

Markle once interviewed Ptak for her former lifestyle blog which the actress took down, after she got serious with Prince Harry.
