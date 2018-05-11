FOOD & DRINK

'Don't get handsy': Burger King and Wendy's are going to prom together

EMBED </>More Videos

A Burger King in Boston pulled off the ultimate promposal by using its signboard to ask the neighboring Wendy's to prom. (Burger King/Twitter, Wendy's/Twitter)

Danny Clemens
BOSTON --
Prom season has brought together an unlikely (yet flavorful) duo: Burger King and Wendy's.

A Burger King restaurant in Boston pulled off the ultimate fast food lover's promposal this week by decking out its signboard with a message asking the neighboring Wendy's restaurant to prom.

Its pitch was short and sweet: "@Wendys Prom?"



Less than an hour later, Wendy's cordially accepted, though the freckled redhead warned Burger King "not to get handsy" and insisted that she had to be home by 10 p.m.


In celebration of its triumph, Burger King tweeted another photo of a corsage in a Whopper box held before its sign, which had been updated with a new message: "@Wendys She said yes!"



The restaurants continued to have fun on Twitter, with Wendy's saying that a hamburger-themed dress would be perfect for the occasion and adding that it hopes McDonald's isn't at prom.

As for Burger King's attire, the eatery pledged to wear "something fancy."

One user, though, brought up the elephant in the room: aren't 48-year-old Wendy's and 64-year-old Burger King too old to go to prom?

"How dare you," Wendy's retorted.



Could this be the start of something beautiful between two of the biggest names in fast food? The beefy behemoths, both known for their quirky and occasionally snarky social media presences, have a history of getting into juicy feuds on Twitter.

Wendy's has claimed its food was more edible than Burger King's in response to a prior jab from its competitor, and Burger King has promoted tweets critical of Wendy's in the past as part of a marketing campaign.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodsocietypromfun stuffbuzzworthywhat's trendingburger kingwendy'sfast food restaurantMassachusetts
FOOD & DRINK
How 'sweet' she is! Shower Mom with famous 20-layer cake
3 food and drink happenings to enjoy in Houston this weekend
Conquer your Mediterranean food cravings with these 3 Houston newcomers
Find coffee, board games and more at the new Blue Beetle Cafe in Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Clara Harris released from prison after murdering husband
What life on parole means for Clara Harris
WHO IS CLARA HARRIS?
Katy ISD to pay superintendent $750K to leave district
Lesbian prom court candidates claiming discrimination in Katy
Missing former West U mayor found near family ranch, son says
Cheers and boos: Mixed reaction to Katy superintendent's resignation
LIVING THE DREAM: Gerald Green's journey back with Rockets
Show More
All clear given at Clear Brook HS after police activity
20-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter
Teen detained in shooting that injured 1 at Palmdale school
Kids present in home when dad was killed during family fight
Finding Rosemary
More News