Austin-based Hat Creek Burger Company opening 4 Houston area locations

Austin-based burger chain tips hat to Houston with 4 locations (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
There are big expansion plans in the works for Hat Creek Burger Company. According to a release, the fast-casual burger chain from Austin will be opening 10 more restaurants across Texas this year and into 2019, including four in the Houston area.

Since the restaurant's start as a food truck on 6th Street in 2008, Hat Creek Burgers has been committed to providing fellowship and cheeseburgers to the communities it serves.

"We're looking forward to continuing to grow in the communities that we have come to consider home over the years as well as into these new communities to serve new families," said founder Drew Gressett in a statement.

