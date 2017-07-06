EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1710977" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Homesick Candles has introduced a Texas-themed candle that quite will literally tickle your senses with quintessentially Texan scents.

Texas pride? We'll drink to that -- and so will Budweiser! This year, the brand's iconic summer packaging pays homage to Texas and 10 other states home to Budweiser breweries.The limited edition bottles and cans swap out the Budweiser name and parent company Anheuser-Busch's monogram for each state's name and initials, and the state motto appears in place of Budweiser's "King of Beers" slogan.In addition to the localized packaging, Budweiser will hold open houses featuring local food, live music and merchandise at its 12 breweries across the nation. The company will also feature local brewmasters in custom radio spots around the market."Our new state bottles and cans celebrate the homes of our breweries and the communities that support them," Budweiser vice president Ricardo Marque said in a news release. "Since 1876, Budweiser has been proudly brewed across America, and this summer, we're inviting local consumers to raise a cold one with us."Anheuser-Bush's Texas brewery is located at 775 Gellhorn Dr. in Houston and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Virginia will also be featured on custom packaging.