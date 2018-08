EMBED >More News Videos Looking for a sweet and sour summer drink? Give the Pickle Juice Slush a shot.

There's a new item joining the pickle flavor craze, it's beer!A brewery in Mississippi came up with the sour drink for the Boston Pickle Fair.The beer has a dill pickle flavor with a hint of lemon, making it the ultra-sour drink for those who like a little kick.The Down The Road beer company says they only made a small batch for the fair, but fans are now demanding more.