FOOD & DRINK

Bowl lovers rejoice! Chick-fil-A rolls out breakfast bowl nationwide

EMBED </>More Videos

Chick-fil-a, launces breakfast bowl (KTRK)

Bowl lovers can rejoice as Chick-fil-A launches the new Hash Brown Scramble, the first breakfast bowl for the national quick-service restaurant company.

Joining the popular Egg White Grill, the new breakfast item brings another protein-packed choice for customers eating breakfast on-the-go.

The Hash Brown Scramble is made with Chick-fil-A's signature "tot" style Hash Browns, scrambled eggs, a Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese blend and a choice of sliced Chick-fil-A Nuggets or sausage. Served with Jalapeño Salsa, the scramble can be enjoyed in a bowl or as a burrito.

"At Chick-fil-A, we understand the importance of breakfast and want to provide a wide range of options to our guests who are looking for a fast and delicious breakfast," said Amanda Norris, senior director of menu development. "We've definitely seen an increase in popularity for breakfast bowls, and the Hash Brown Scramble combines two fan favorites -- our chicken nuggets and hash browns. It is a great fit for those seeking a delicious and hearty breakfast that is also packed with protein."

The Hash Brown Scramble joins the menu nationwide following successful tests in several markets in 2016 and 2017. The Hash Brown Scramble Burrito will replace the current Breakfast Burrito.

The Hash Brown Scramble Bowl has 450 calories and 30 grams of protein when made with nuggets. The bowl and burrito start at $3.49.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff



SOURCE Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Related Topics:
foodfast food restaurantbreakfastchick-fil-a
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Bosscat Kitchen owners go nostalgic in the Heights
Belgian town breaks 10,000 eggs to create giant omelette
State Fair's Big Tex Choice food finalists announced
Lawsuit claims rodent was baked into Chick-fil-A sandwich
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: Houston officer relieved of duty after DWI arrest
SPCA rescuing about 80 miniature horses near Baytown
Tejano star Selena's brother in custody in Corpus Christi
Concerns after sidewalks abruptly end near school
Local leaders sound off on Confederate statues debate
Thieves break-in to multiple cars at Niko Nikos
Highway 288 on Texas top 5 deadly highways list
Congresswoman calls for removal of President Trump
Show More
When will Highway 288 construction finally end?
Warming up again Thursday
Mom of woman killed in Charlottesville violence speaks
State Fair's Big Tex Choice food finalists announced
Bushes call on US to 'reject racial bigotry'
More News
Top Video
Free Schlitterbahn fun for military and first responders
World champion Carli Lloyd talks dedication and determination
Concerns after sidewalks abruptly end near school
When will Highway 288 construction finally end?
More Video