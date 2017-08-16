HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

Bosscat Kitchen owners go nostalgic with new concept in the Heights

Bosscat kitchen to open second location in the Heights (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
One of 2017's hottest new restaurants already has plans to expand. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations will open a second Houston-area concept in the Heights in the space that previously housed Glass Wall, but it won't be a clone of the Galleria-area bar and restaurant.

A City of Houston permit application posted in Glass Wall's window shows Bosscat Kitchen listed as the "occupant" of the space. When it closed after almost 11 years of operations, Glass Wall's owners, Studewood Hospitality Group (Brooklyn Athletic Club, The Del), announced plans to open a new concept in the space, but that hasn't come to fruition.

Instead, Bosscat Kitchen, the California-based whiskey-obsessed bar and restaurant that's made a splash since it opened in February, will open a new concept called BCK: Kitchen & Cocktail Adventures.

Read more about the new concept at Houston CultureMap, an ABC13 media partner.
