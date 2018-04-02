'Blue Onyx Bistro' Brings Upscale Seafood, Steaks & Sushi to West Houston

Craving seafood? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Blue Onyx Bistro, the new addition is located at 4720 Richmond Ave. in west Houston, near the Galleria.
The upscale 150-seat restaurant--which includes a patio and private dining room--comes courtesy of co-owner and executive chef David Chang and reflects his experience in Chinese, Japanese and French cuisines, the Houston Press reports.
"Presentation is as important as taste, because we feast with our eyes," Chang, a native of Taiwan, says on the bistro's website.
On the menu, look for offerings such as dry-aged ribeye steak, flounder topped with blue crabmeat and served over miso Champagne sauce, and a spicy 911 sushi roll so fiery, it comes with a warning.
Blue Onyx Bistro has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Katherine A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 28th, said, "We were fortunate to meet the chef, David, who told us about the amazing restaurant. He spoke of all the details, from the great plates to the amazing aged steaks, that the restaurant offers. The food can only be topped by the amazing service...It seemed like they really value customers and know how to make them feel extra special."
Yelper Bon C. added, "The food is not only amazing, but it's also so beautifully presented! The ambience is modern, trendy and very comfortable. It's a great place to take a date."
Blue Onyx Bistro is now open at 4720 Richmond Ave., so swing on by to take a peek.
