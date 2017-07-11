HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Just weeks after its last drop of new flavors, Blue Bell has yet another new flavor waiting in the wings.
The iconic Brenham-based ice creamery announced on Facebook that it will reveal the new flavor on Thursday, but also shared a short video and told its followers to "crunch on these clues."
As the video plays, blocks fall away from a solid yellow screen to reveal a photo of a Blue Bell carton, although the part of the packaging where the flavor name is printed is -- predictably -- still covered.
Eagle-eyed observers at ABC13 did notice that the flavor name appears to begin with an "S." The ice cream itself also appears to be light-colored, and at least one morsel (perhaps it's crunchy?) is visible in the ice cream itself.
The new flavor releases coincide with July's National Ice Cream Month.
It’s our favorite time of year…Happy National Ice Cream Month! #nationalicecreammonth #bluebellicecream #bluebell pic.twitter.com/JxfVBzeSAy— Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) July 1, 2017