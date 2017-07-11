FOOD & DRINK

Blue Bell teases yet another new ice cream flavor, but we're stumped

Blue Bell will announce a new ice cream flavor on Thursday. (Blue Bell Ice Cream/Facebook)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Just weeks after its last drop of new flavors, Blue Bell has yet another new flavor waiting in the wings.

The iconic Brenham-based ice creamery announced on Facebook that it will reveal the new flavor on Thursday, but also shared a short video and told its followers to "crunch on these clues."


As the video plays, blocks fall away from a solid yellow screen to reveal a photo of a Blue Bell carton, although the part of the packaging where the flavor name is printed is -- predictably -- still covered.

Eagle-eyed observers at ABC13 did notice that the flavor name appears to begin with an "S." The ice cream itself also appears to be light-colored, and at least one morsel (perhaps it's crunchy?) is visible in the ice cream itself.

The new flavor releases coincide with July's National Ice Cream Month.

