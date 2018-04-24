Bloom & Bee debuts in Uptown with high-end French cuisine

Bloom & Bee is now offering French cuisine with a locally made focus inside the Post Oak Hotel at 1600 West Loop South in Uptown Houston.
For breakfast or lunch, try the Belgian waffles, freshly made parfaits, caviar or the avocado and heirloom tomato tartine. Entrees include red snapper with a brown butter balsamic emulsion, pan-seared salmon with beluga lentils and quinoa, and Maine lobster with hand-rolled potato gnocchi. Round out your meal with the baked Alaska (dried meringue, vanilla bean and elderflower ice cream and raspberry rose gel), panna cotta or the strawberry shortcake with lemon poundcake. (View full menu here.)
The drink menu features specialty and loose-leaf teas and, in keeping with the floral theme, a selection of cocktails like the rose sangria and hibiscus margarita.
The dining room itself is bathed in florals and shades of rose and pink, with blown-glass flowers hanging from the ceiling and fresh blooms on the tables. An outdoor patio overlooking the pool is also available.
Landry's corporate chef Kathy Ruiz, who helped design the menu with executive chef Jean Luc Royere, tells the Houston Chronicle that Royere lets the ingredients speak for themselves. "He's not complicating the plate but letting the ingredients shine."
With a 3.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Bloom & Bee is getting solid feedback from clientele.
Christie A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 23, said, "Overall the ambiance here speaks luxury. How delightful to be in the most beautiful room covered in pink, lavender and floral accents."
And Caroline M. said, "The decor is absolutely gorgeous, every single detail is planned out and executed beautifully. If you like fish, the salmon was really nice -- cooked and seasoned perfectly. The steaks were also incredible, and I highly recommend ordering the garlic leek mashed potatoes."
Head on over to check it out: Bloom & Bee is open from 6:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
