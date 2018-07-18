FOOD & DRINK

Blacklight Lounge debuts in Spring Branch

Photo: Min C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new place to relax with a drink has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 9875 Long Point Road in Spring Branch, the new arrival is called Blacklight Lounge.

The establishment has multiple private rooms you can rent by the hour, all of which are themed and decorated differently. Room rentals include drinking games and neon glow sticks.

Drinks include beer, sparkling wine, cocktails and shots. You can also bring your own liquor for a fee. Nonalcoholic beverages are available.

Blacklight Lounge has just two reviews on Yelp thus far.

Soojung S., who reviewed the new spot on June 8, wrote, "Really unique and trendy lounge! Perfect place to host a party. All six rooms are spacious and artsy. A younger crowd would definitely be hyped about this place!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Blacklight Lounge is open from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. on Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring
Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News