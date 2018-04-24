A new bar, offering pizza and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 711 Main St., Unit 1 in downtown Houston, the new arrival is called BirdDog Saint.
The restaurant was previously known as Springbok, which specialized in South African fare, Eater Houston reports. Now, the restaurant specializes in elevated American fare, including small plates, sandwiches and pizzas. There's also a raw bar for seafood lovers.
On the menu, look for a shrimp and pesto pizza, Texas redfish with vegetables and Meyer lemon beurre blanc, and a watermelon salad with cucumber and mint.
For drinks, look for a variety of cocktails, craft beers and wine.
With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has been warmly received by patrons.
Igby D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 20, said, "If you want a nice personal gourmet pizza, you have to try what they have here, the new all-day menu is great. Sandwiches, small plates, raw bar -- and if you're really hungry, you can never go wrong with the saintly chicken."
And Dale M. said, "Best folks on Main! I love these guys' craft selection of beers and the wings are the best I've ever had! The upstairs space and patio are the most spacious downtown; I've held events for my company here."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. BirdDog Saint is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
BirdDog Saint brings small plates, craft beers to downtown Houston
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News