Chicken lovers (and cows), rejoice! The world's largest Chick-fil-A officially opened its doors in New York City Thursday.If you're ever in New York, you can find the whopping 12,000-square-foot restaurant in the Financial District next to Fulton Center Station.The restaurant is five stories tall, seats 140 guests and has an open-air rooftop deck, which the company said offers unimpeded views of One World Trade Center.There will also be two kitchens, three levels of dining and floor-to-ceiling windows on each level.It's slated to employee more than 150 people.