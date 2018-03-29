CHICK-FIL-A

World's largest Chick-fil-A with rooftop, 5 floors opens in New York

Take a tour of the world's largest Chick-fil-A, which opened its doors in NYC Thursday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
Chicken lovers (and cows), rejoice! The world's largest Chick-fil-A officially opened its doors in New York City Thursday.

If you're ever in New York, you can find the whopping 12,000-square-foot restaurant in the Financial District next to Fulton Center Station.

The restaurant is five stories tall, seats 140 guests and has an open-air rooftop deck, which the company said offers unimpeded views of One World Trade Center.


There will also be two kitchens, three levels of dining and floor-to-ceiling windows on each level.

It's slated to employee more than 150 people.
