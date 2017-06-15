Best places to dine on Father's Day around Houston

Looking for a nice restaurant to dine on this Father's Day? Check out these unique picks with specials that any father would enjoy. Reservations are highly recommended.Father's day is approaching quickly and The Union Kitchen is offering a special all-day menu for brunch, lunch and dinner. All four locations will feature a BBQ 'feast' option, brisket and sausage benedict, lobster and crab benedicts and Caramelized Pineapple Cake.Backstreet Café is a Houston favorite for brunch! For Father's Day, Chef Hugo Ortega will offer a special three-course menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $48 per adult and $15 per child. Options for course meals include Watermelon Salad, Goat Cheese Ravioli, Grilled Skirt Steak, Shrimp and Stone-Ground Cheese Grits, Soft-Shell Crab Benedict, Mixed Berry Shortcake, Flourless Chocolate Cake, Fresh Fruit, among others. Live Jazz will be played by Bob Chadwick.¡Feliz Dia de los Padres! Celebrate Father's Day at one of Houston's tasty restaurants from award-winning Chef Hugo Ortega. Their brunch buffet overflows with an array of Marinated Vegetable Salads, Enchiladas, Seafood-stuffed Poblanos, Empanadas, Migas, Huevos a la Mexicana and plenty of succulent seafood offerings. An arrangement of traditional Mexican fresh baked breads, pastries and cookies is also prepared. There's an extensive menu of cocktails for guests to choose from, along with fresh-squeezed juices, flavorful Mexican coffee and hot chocolate. Father's Day brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for $45 per adult and $15 per child. Live music will be performed by houseband Ikaru.Celebrate Father's Day by enjoying the famous brunch buffet of authentic regional Mexican cuisine at Hugo's. The buffet will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with live music by Viento from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost of the brunch buffet is $42 per person and $15 per child, ages 10 and under. The award-winning restaurant has a full menu of delicious margaritas and a full bar.Houston's top restaurant for sushi and grilled Asian-inspired dishes will be open on Father's Day. Free dessert for dads! Patio seating is available.The entire family can enjoy a relaxed Father's Day breakfast, lunch or dinner in Kenny & Ziggy's vibrant and casual ambiance at both locations. Their new West U. location is now open. Try their house specialties - sky-scraping sandwiches, Roumanian Steak, corned beef and pastrami, entrée salads, smoked fish, New York-style cheesecake and more.Located in the heart of Rice Village, celebrate Father's Day at Houston's best contemporary Italian restaurant. Chef John Watt will be offering his three-course brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $25 per person. The lunch/dinner will be served from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.Rainbow Lodge is one of Houston's most unique restaurants, featuring seafood and wild game in a historic 113-year-old log cabin - a perfect place to celebrate Father's Day! The restaurant will be open for brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. offering $2 mimosas until 3 p.m. Dinner will be served from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Options for course meals include Slow Smoked Duck Gumbo Andouille Sausage, Steak and Eggs Grilled Chimichurri Rubbed Breakfast Ribeye, Pan-seared Red Snapper Crawfish and Andouille Jambalaya, Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Bacon, Chocolate Mousse Terrine Peaches with Basil and lots more. Rainbow Lodge also has a beautiful outdoor dining in Houston - be sure to reserve a table on the patio!Xochi is one of Houston's newest and best restaurants, featuring a tasty menu from award-winning Chef Hugo Ortega. The Sunday brunch buffet will be offered on Father's Day from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will be a wide variety of breakfast and lunch items, from egg dishes to seafood to grilled meats. The cost is $42 per adult and $15 per child, ages 12 and under. There will also be live music from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Catrina face painting for kids of all ages!The Capital Grille will be open for Father's Day with its exceptional culinary offerings from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. In honor of the occasion, The Capital Grille will be offering guests the Bone-In Tomahawk Ribeye. Guests can also choose from delicious menu items like Seared Tenderloin, the Bone-In Kona Crusted Dry Aged NY Strip, Chilean Sea Bass, among many others. The award-winning wine list will serve as the perfect excuse to raise a glass in honor of Dad. Top off Father's Day celebration by enjoying a variety of desserts, including the Classic Crme Brlée or Flourless Chocolate Espresso Cake.