Beloved Bernie's Burger Bus' new location adds boozy milkshakes, chicken sandwiches and more

A hotly anticipated burger joint will serve up boozy milkshakes, chicken sandwiches and more. (KTRK)

Eric Sandler for Houston CultureMap
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For burger lovers in The Heights, the waiting for one of the neighborhood's most eagerly anticipated new restaurants is almost over. Bernie's Burger Bus will open its location at 2200 Yale Street on July 31.

Almost two years in the making, the Heights location of the food truck-turned-restaurant applies the lessons learned at the Bellaire and Katy locations to make it the most fully-realized version of chef-owner Justin Turner's concept. Of course, all of the classic Bernie's burgers and fries are present and accounted for. The Study Hall, a pork belly-topped burger inspired by the McRib that's an off-menu favorite, has returned. Bernie's recently-launched breakfast menu and an all-new lineup of chicken sandwiches will also be available from day one.

The Heights location sets itself apart from its siblings in a number of ways, starting with a full bar (dubbed "The Teacher's Lounge"), which will feature boozy milkshakes, frozen cocktails, and bourbon cocktails developed by local bartender Linda Salinas (Anvil, Upstairs at Hungry's, La Grange). Beer and wine will also be available.

Visit our news partners at Houston CultureMap for an interview with chef-owner Justin Turner.

