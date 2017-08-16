FOOD & DRINK

Belgian town breaks 10,000 eggs to create giant omelette

EMBED </>More Videos

A small Belgian town made an omelette with 10,000 eggs for its annual festival, despite concerns about tainted eggs in Europe. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
MALMEDY, BELGIUM --
You can't make a giant omelette without breaking thousands of eggs, right?

Well of course you can't make that omelette without a super-sized skillet either.

Although this does look more like a scramble than an omelette here.

This was in the small Belgian town of Malmedy.

They were determined to hold the annual festival, health scare or not, here.

Ten thousand hens' eggs were used for this traditional event in the town near the German border, despite a scandal that is sweeping Europe involving eggs tainted with insecticide.

Belgium and the Netherlands are at the center of the crisis right now that has so far seen tainted eggs found in 15 EU countries, Switzerland and Hong Kong, with millions of eggs removed from supermarket shelves.

The annual giant omelette festival has been going on for more than 20 years now and locals and tourists alike lined up to sample the egg-cellent omelette.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodfoodfestivalu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
State Fair's Big Tex Choice food finalists announced
Lawsuit claims rodent was baked into Chick-fil-A sandwich
Lawsuit: Rodent baked into Chick-fil-A sandwich
Taste the moon during special eclipse promotion
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Tejano star Selena's brother in custody after courthouse arrival
SPCA rescuing about 40 miniature horses near Baytown
Heat Advisory in effect in Houston until 7 p.m.
Mom of woman killed in Charlottesville violence speaks
State Fair's Big Tex Choice food finalists announced
Bushes call on US to 'reject racial bigotry'
Salvation Army worker fatally hit by car walking home
ABC13 viewers weigh in on Houston's Confederate statues
Show More
Alief ISD initiative keeps kids moving while they learn
Watch one movie a day in theater for $10 a month
You can still buy solar-eclipse glasses, but act fast!
BACK TO SCHOOL: Know your child's school dress code
HEADS-UP: You may be due money in cruise robocall case
More News
Top Video
Back to school photos of ABC13 anchors and reporters
Confederate statues' fate in wake of Charlottesville violence
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
Mom of woman killed in Charlottesville violence speaks
More Video