ICE CREAM

Baskin Robbins offering $1.50 scoops today

EMBED </>More Videos

Baskin Robbins selling scoops for $1.50 on birthday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As it has with the other months with 31 days, Baskin Robbins is once again offering $1.50 scoops on Monday, July 31.

The ice creamery chain continues its promotion strictly on the 31st day of the month.

The one-day offer is good for one scoop of any of its 31 flavors.

Baskin Robbins has already offered the discounted scoops in January, March and May, with the special still to come in August, October and December.

The chain says participation varies among stores, so you'll have to check ahead with the nearest location. You'll be able to find your nearest Baskin Robbins at this website.

In addition, waffle cones and other toppings are extra, and the offer does not apply to sundaes.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodice creamHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ICE CREAM
Herbicide reportedly found in Ben & Jerry's ice creams
Unique places to get ice cream in Houston
Woman gets 99 free ice cream cones for 99th birthday
Ice Cream Day giveaway: Free soft serve for life!
More ice cream
FOOD & DRINK
One of Texas' best BBQ joints is coming to Houston
Houston's 6 most inventive and scrumptious churros
SWEET! Get half-off at The Cheesecake Factory today!
Oreo Beer and other Texas State Fair foods you must try
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Innocent bystander killed by stray bullet from shootout
Driver who caused fiery crash to be charged with DWI
11 inmates recaptured after 12 escape Alabama jail
Officer buys diapers for mom who tried to steal them
Twins' mom dies days after their birth and their dad slain
HBO responds to backlash of new series 'Confederate'
Princess Diana seen in rare footage on People/ABC special
Health benefits of eating walnuts
Show More
Man knocks out valet with single punch
HPD: 1 dead after shooting in SW Houston
Police: Man steals chicken, biscuits from restaurant
Bagwell marks career with Hall of Fame induction
Man shot along Highway 249 in possible case of road rage
More News
Top Video
Man knocks out valet with single punch
Innocent bystander killed by stray bullet from shootout
Lower humidity for Monday!
Health benefits of eating walnuts
More Video