Get a fresh baked taste of your favorite childhood treats at Fluff

Fluff Bake Bar serves up treats that will take you back to your childhood. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Take a bite of Rebecca Masson's desserts and you will be transported back to childhood.

"It's nice to just have friendly, happy memories," customer Ana Vanderpoel said.

Masson bakes homemade versions of your favorite old-school treats, such as the Satellites of Love, her take on a Moon Pie, and the Star Crossed Lover, inspired by Little Debbie's Star Crunch.

Her recipes include gourmet ingredients and a generous helping of nostalgia.

"I ate Oreos by the stacks as a kid, so why not make it more elevated and more grown up," Masson explains.

She's also given cheeky grown-up names to her baked goods like the addictive Ugly But Good chocolate espresso cookie, or the Neapolitan Dynamite, made with strawberry Quik.

"They make you giggle. You can tell they are having fun in here, which I can appreciate," Vanderpoel laughed.

Masson's sweet-and-sassy personality landed her on season two of Top Chef Just Desserts.

"I met amazing people, I got to see amazing things. I came home kind of reinspired," said Masson.

Now, her bakery, Fluff Bake Bar, churns out dozens of cookies a day, as well as full-sized cakes, including her favorite, the peanut butter and jelly cake. It's a triple-decker tribute to the classic pb&j sandwich, made with peanut buttercream and homemade concord grape jelly and crunchy beer nuts.

"I will not lie, I eat cookies for breakfast," she laughed.

Masson's philosophy is simple, "You have a bad day, you come by, you have a cookie and you feel better," she said.

Masson may need a little extra comfort these days. Since shooting our story, her bakery flooded from a broken pipe from an apartment unit above her bakery. She is still baking, holding Saturday morning bake sales outside the bakery, and taking special orders, including pies for Thanksgiving.

She plans to reopen as soon as possible.

RELATED: COMEBACK: Popular demand helps bring throwback food and drinks to present time
The food and drinks that made a comeback in recent years



