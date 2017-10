As Astros fans prepare to "earn history," a League City donut shop is letting them earn a free treat today.The Donuts, Kolaches and Tacos shop at 5010 W. Main St. is giving a free donut to those who check in to the business on Facebook using the hashtags "Earn History," "Astros" or "Houston Strong."The business is open from 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.