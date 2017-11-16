FOOD & DRINK

Asian family grocery store an 'American Dream' story

EMBED </>More Videos

Rebecca Spera continues her tour of international grocery stores with a stop at Viet-Hoa Supermarket (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
One Houston family has embodied the American Dream as they emigrated from China to Vietnam and finally to the United States to open their own store.

Viet Hoa International Foods is a family-run grocery store. "Viet" stands for Vietnamese and "Hoa" stands for Chinese.

Vican Sun is the owner of Viet Hoa International Foods, and the name of the store has significance.

"My parents are descendants from China. After WWII, we migrated to Vietnam. After the fall of Saigon, everybody tried to escape," says Sun.

In 1982, he reunited with his family here in Houston.

"We are actually immigrants from Vietnam, so Chinese from Vietnam," he adds.

That's how they came up with the name Viet Hoa and opened the 4,000 square foot grocery store in 1984.

Now, it has expanded to over 100,000 square feet to accommodate shoppers from all over, offering up things like fish sauce and sriracha.

"Sriracha started by David Tran after the fall of Saigon, and he's just like us - a refugee," explains Sun.

He also says dragon fruit - the national fruit of Vietnam -- is a must-try.

"One good thing about dragon fruit is it's low cholesterol, low fat, high Vitamin C, and high calcium," says Sun.

When you cut this purple fruit open, it's a black and white sweet surprise on the inside.

You can't come to this market without stopping for a Bahn Mi sandwich.

"Bahn Mi is what Vietnamese call French bread," Sun explains.

"When you have a bite, you have different flavor come into play, so sometimes you question where this flavor comes from," he says.

Another food to try is Chicharone, or fried pork!

"It's one of the most popular sales in this store. Whoever tries it, they all come back for it," he says.

Viet Hoa also carries over 300 varieties of tea from loose to bagged. It's a part of entertaining, and a tradition to pour the tea over the bottoms of the cups to make the cup hotter when you drink the tea.

When they serve, instead of "Cheers," they say "Campe!"

"Campe is another way to say 'bottoms up,'" adds Sun.

Finally, a popular Vietnamese dessert is Che. Vietnamese desserts are usually very refreshing. They often have coconut milk, tapioca and fruit in them.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodasian influencesChinese foodHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
The most searched Thanksgiving recipe by state
Here are the most common uses of chocolate
HEALTHY HOLIDAY: Serve up a 'fully raw' pumpkin pie
Weight Watchers introduces diet wine
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
HE'S THE MVP! Astros' Jose Altuve wins AL MVP award
Truck driver with 'F-TRUMP' sticker arrested in Rosenberg
County files suit against Arkema
Fertitta moves closer to bringing NHL to Houston
UH approves creation of the College of Medicine
Renters claim mega-landlord slow to repair, quick to evict
Man accused of exposing himself multiple times
Drake threatens man groping women in audience at concert
Show More
No jail time for pilot accused of running brothel
Hamburglar's McDonald's break-in caught on camera
Separate trial dates set for couple in Denny's fight
Chase suspect dances on the freeway in front of police
Tomball venue offering Correa free fairy tale wedding
More News
Top Video
UH approves creation of the College of Medicine
Man accused of exposing himself multiple times
How to view 2017's Leonid meteor shower
The most searched Thanksgiving recipe by state
More Video