This week I reached out for a Smoked Italian Porchetta Sandwich, new from our nationwide meat locker, Arby's, with 3,300 restaurants smoking, roasting, baking, what have you, anything that moos, oinks, or clucks.Each year, Arby's "innovation team" tests more than 1,000 products. In recent months, the barons of roast beef have intro'd pork belly and venison sandwiches. My advice to anything that walks on four legs ... don't walk, run!So what is porchetta? Think lean, meaty pork loin wrapped in fatty, juicy pork belly. Porchetta's home is Umbria in Central Italy, where folks buy porchetta sandwiches on the street for their evening stroll. It's an Italian thing.