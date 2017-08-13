FOOD & DRINK

Drive-thru gourmet: Arby's goes Italian with Smoked Porchetta sandwich

EMBED </>More Videos

Arby's has unveiled its newest creation: The Smoked Italian Porchetta Sandwich. (KTRK)

Ken Hoffman for CultureMap
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This week I reached out for a Smoked Italian Porchetta Sandwich, new from our nationwide meat locker, Arby's, with 3,300 restaurants smoking, roasting, baking, what have you, anything that moos, oinks, or clucks.

Each year, Arby's "innovation team" tests more than 1,000 products. In recent months, the barons of roast beef have intro'd pork belly and venison sandwiches. My advice to anything that walks on four legs ... don't walk, run!

So what is porchetta? Think lean, meaty pork loin wrapped in fatty, juicy pork belly. Porchetta's home is Umbria in Central Italy, where folks buy porchetta sandwiches on the street for their evening stroll. It's an Italian thing.

Read more of Ken Hoffman's take of Arby's Porchetta sandwich on CultureMap.

Arby's lays it on thick with sweet new bacon dreamwich
EMBED More News Videos

Arby's lays it on thick with sweet new bacon dreamwich

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
foodbuzzworthyHouston CultureMapu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
One of Houston's top bake shops opens in Briargove
Top steaks to try during Houston Restaurant Weeks
Houston festival to celebrate all-things fried chicken
Take a southern cuisine tour of Brennan's of Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
BEWARE: Another round of dangerous heat today
Man in critical condition after fight ends in shooting
'White Lives Matter' protest coming to Texas A&M
Celebrate lefties on Left-Handers Day!
Lynchburg Ferry to be closed all next week
Wrong-way driver crashes into minivan on Grand Pkwy
Sunday funday: Farmer's market at St. Arnold today
Police identify suspect in Virginia car ramming
Show More
Mansion nail spa in Cypress hosts grand opening today
Numbers announced for $356 million Powerball jackpot
Quidditch Championship in League City this weekend
Beat the heat: Where to find Houston cooling centers
Difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion
More News
Top Video
Lynchburg Ferry to be closed all next week
Man in critical condition after fight ends in shooting
Wrong-way driver crashes into minivan on Grand Pkwy
Police identify suspect in Virginia car ramming
More Video