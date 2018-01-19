FOOD & DRINK

'Alfred's Burger House' Makes Greater Eastwood Debut, With Burgers And More

A new spot to score burgers has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 723 Telephone Rd. in Greater Eastwood, the new addition is called Alfred's Burger House.

This newcomer specializes in fresh-ground steak burgers, deli sandwiches, salads and more.

On the menu, expect to see burgers like "Just a Burger" with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles; grilled chicken with bacon, American cheese and veggies; a "Mexican Burger" with burger patty, ham, cheese, avocado and a fried egg; and a Philly cheeseburger with grilled onions and peppers and provolone.

Look for sandwiches like pastrami with house dressing and corned beef with sauerkraut. There are signature dogs on the menu, too, like "Alfred's Chili Dog" with cheese, fries, and bacon and a "Mexican Dog" topped with pico de gallo.

Rounding things out are desserts like ice cream sundaes and three different flavors of milkshakes.

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Alfred's Burger House has been warmly received by patrons.

Brandon H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 15th, said: "I got the chicken burger, and it tasted very delicious! I'm happy these guys are in the neighborhood and definitely recommend this place to anyone looking for a great burger. Will be back!"

Yelper David L. added: "This place has a lot of potential. I like the commitment to quality ingredients, nice burger options, good portion sizes, and reasonable price points. Will definitely be coming back."

And Karina V. said: "It's clean, simple, and has great customer service. I went with the simplest burger for my first visit, called 'Just a Burger.' The meat tasted great because it was well seasoned and it wasn't dripping in grease."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Alfred's Burger House is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am-11pm, and Sunday from 11am-7pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring
Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News