Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine comes to Garden Oaks

Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine, a popular destination in Montrose, has opened a second Houston location at 1737 W. 34th St. in Garden Oaks. The new eatery features counter-service ordering, an open dining area and freshly baked pita bread.
Expect to see menu items like spicy hummus, baba ghanoush, fried okra, quinoa salad, lamb kebabs, gyros, chicken shawarma, saffron rice and more. (See the full menu here.)
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Christine K., who reviewed it on July 13, wrote, "Such a great experience! Food and atmosphere were amazing. ... I got caramelized onion hummus, rice, warm pitas, chicken curry and some of the best eggplant I've ever tasted in my life. It has pesto and feta on it! Everything was delicious and the portions were huge."
Yelper E B. added, "Truth be told, a couple of very minor things in my to-go order were wrong, but, let's be honest, it's all about the food. This is spot-on awesome! Best garlic sauce ever."
Head on over to check it out: Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine is open from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
