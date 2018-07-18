FOOD & DRINK

Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine comes to Garden Oaks

Photo: William G./Yelp

By Hoodline
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine, a popular destination in Montrose, has opened a second Houston location at 1737 W. 34th St. in Garden Oaks. The new eatery features counter-service ordering, an open dining area and freshly baked pita bread.

Expect to see menu items like spicy hummus, baba ghanoush, fried okra, quinoa salad, lamb kebabs, gyros, chicken shawarma, saffron rice and more. (See the full menu here.)

Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Christine K., who reviewed it on July 13, wrote, "Such a great experience! Food and atmosphere were amazing. ... I got caramelized onion hummus, rice, warm pitas, chicken curry and some of the best eggplant I've ever tasted in my life. It has pesto and feta on it! Everything was delicious and the portions were huge."

Yelper E B. added, "Truth be told, a couple of very minor things in my to-go order were wrong, but, let's be honest, it's all about the food. This is spot-on awesome! Best garlic sauce ever."

Head on over to check it out: Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine is open from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring
Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News