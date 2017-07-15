EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1519171" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Arcodoro is one of the restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks.

For food lovers in Houston, July 15 is one of the most eagerly-anticipated days of the year, because that's the day the Houston Restaurant Weeks website goes live with menus.Organized by TV and radio host Cleverley Stone, the month-long dining event, which runs from August 1 until Labor Day (September 4), features over 250 participating restaurants that run special two and three-course menus at set price points of $20 (lunch), $22 (brunch), and either $35 or $45 (dinner). Each meal contributes a set donation of between $3 and $7 to the Houston Food Bank.All those meals add up. Last year's event raised just over $2 million to feed hungry people in the Houston area, and the event has raised over $9.6 million since 2003. The event is a win for restaurants that have turned one of year's slowest months into one of their busiest, a win for diners who get to try some of the city's most popular establishments at a discount, and a win for the Food Bank.