CYPRESS, Texas --Officials have announced the lineup for Houston Restaurant Weeks, an annual five-week event for area restaurants to create special prix-fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner.
Meal prices range from $20-$45, and a portion of proceeds from each meal will benefit the Houston Food Bank, generating from nine to 21 meals for food insecure Houstonians. Visit HRW's website for more details and a full list of participating restaurants.
The following Cy-Fair area restaurants are participating in the event from Aug. 1 - Sept. 4:
Alicia's Mexican Grille
26326 Hwy. 290, Cypress
281-304-1833
www.aliciasmexicangrille.com
Dario's American Cuisine
14315 Cypress Rosehill Road, Cypress
281-304-1825
www.dariossteakhouse.com
El Tiempo
114 Vintage Park Blvd., Houston
281-374-0500
www.eltiempocantina.com
Jaxton's Bistro
9955 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. 104, Cypress
832-653-2297
www.jaxtonsbistro.com
Marvino's Italian Kitchen
24002 Hwy. 290, Cypress
832-220-7200
www.marvinositaliankitchen.com
Mezzanotte Ristorante
13215 Grant Road, Ste. 1200, Cypress
832-717-7870
www.facebook.com/mezzanotte.tx
Peli Peli
110 Vintage Park Blvd. Bldg. P, Houston
281-257-9500
www.pelipeli.com
Steamboat House
8045 N. Sam Houston Parkway W., Houston
832-912-1845
www.steamboathousetx.com
Texas Mesquite Grill
27104 Hwy. 290, Cypress
832-334-5594
www.texasmesquitegrill.com
A full list of participating restaurants can be found here.
This story appears courtesy our news partners at Community Impact Newspaper
