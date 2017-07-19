COMMUNITY IMPACT NEWSPAPER

These 9 Cy-Fair eateries are participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks

These five tantalizing restaurants are featured in this year's Houston Restaurant Weeks. (Jaxton's via Community Impact Newspaper)

Danica Smithwick for Community Impact
CYPRESS, Texas --
Officials have announced the lineup for Houston Restaurant Weeks, an annual five-week event for area restaurants to create special prix-fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner.

Meal prices range from $20-$45, and a portion of proceeds from each meal will benefit the Houston Food Bank, generating from nine to 21 meals for food insecure Houstonians. Visit HRW's website for more details and a full list of participating restaurants.

The following Cy-Fair area restaurants are participating in the event from Aug. 1 - Sept. 4:

Alicia's Mexican Grille
26326 Hwy. 290, Cypress
281-304-1833
www.aliciasmexicangrille.com

Dario's American Cuisine
14315 Cypress Rosehill Road, Cypress
281-304-1825
www.dariossteakhouse.com

El Tiempo
114 Vintage Park Blvd., Houston
281-374-0500
www.eltiempocantina.com

Jaxton's Bistro
9955 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. 104, Cypress
832-653-2297
www.jaxtonsbistro.com

Marvino's Italian Kitchen
24002 Hwy. 290, Cypress
832-220-7200
www.marvinositaliankitchen.com

Mezzanotte Ristorante
13215 Grant Road, Ste. 1200, Cypress
832-717-7870
www.facebook.com/mezzanotte.tx

Peli Peli
110 Vintage Park Blvd. Bldg. P, Houston
281-257-9500
www.pelipeli.com

Steamboat House
8045 N. Sam Houston Parkway W., Houston
832-912-1845
www.steamboathousetx.com

Texas Mesquite Grill
27104 Hwy. 290, Cypress
832-334-5594
www.texasmesquitegrill.com

A full list of participating restaurants can be found here.

This story appears courtesy our news partners at Community Impact Newspaper

