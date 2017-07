Officials have announced the lineup for Houston Restaurant Weeks, an annual five-week event for area restaurants to create special prix-fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner.Meal prices range from $20-$45, and a portion of proceeds from each meal will benefit the Houston Food Bank, generating from nine to 21 meals for food insecure Houstonians. Visit HRW's website for more details and a full list of participating restaurants.The following Cy-Fair area restaurants are participating in the event from Aug. 1 - Sept. 4:26326 Hwy. 290, Cypress281-304-183314315 Cypress Rosehill Road, Cypress281-304-1825114 Vintage Park Blvd., Houston281-374-05009955 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. 104, Cypress832-653-229724002 Hwy. 290, Cypress832-220-720013215 Grant Road, Ste. 1200, Cypress832-717-7870110 Vintage Park Blvd. Bldg. P, Houston281-257-95008045 N. Sam Houston Parkway W., Houston832-912-184527104 Hwy. 290, Cypress832-334-5594