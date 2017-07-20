Few antidotes to a long day at the office hit home quite like happy hour. While finding a place to drink after work is seldom a problem, why not mix things up with some stellar deals, new to Houston's happy hour scene?Hit up the restaurants and bars below - some recently-open and some familiar faves with newly revamped menus - for discounted food and drinks, and still be home by 8 pm. Read on for eight new happy hour specials worth the Uber (or Lyft) ride.