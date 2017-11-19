FOOD & DRINK

7 unusual Thanksgiving dinner options

EMBED </>More Videos

Shake up your holiday dinner with one of these unique Thanksgiving options. (KTRK)

If you're looking to shake things up this holiday season, take a look a these not so traditional Thanksgiving dinner options.

1. Hot Cheetos turkey

Reynolds Kitchen posted a "Hot Turkey in an Oven bag" recipe on their website, featuring a roasted turkey with a spicy cheese puff coating. The recipe instructs chefs to crush "hot puffed cheese sticks," spread it all over their holiday bird using butter or oil, wrap it in a Reynolds oven bag and pop it in the oven.

EMBED More News Videos

Hot Cheetos turkey will spice up Thanksgiving dinner.

2. Pringles Thanksgiving flavored chips
Pringles' new Thanksgiving dinner options include eight flavors of chips: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese, pumpkin pie, green bean casserole, and creamed corn. The chips are packaged in a TV dinner-style tray with separate sections for different chips.

3. Pumpkin Pie Pops
If you're looking for a creamy and cold snack after Thanksgiving dinner, Pumpkin Pie recipe has you covered.

4. Turkey and cranberry cupcakes
A local bakery in Los Angeles came up with this fun flavor. The cupcakes aren't made with turkey, but turkey gravy. It's stuffed with cranberry relish; then a cranberry cream cheese icing is delicately layered on top.

5. Leftover pizza
Here's a fun way to use your Thanksgiving day leftovers. Top your pie with sweet potatoes, ham, cheese, eggs, turkey and whatever else you can find.

6. Tofurky & Gravy soda
Jones Soda Co., famous for their limited edition holiday concoctions, rolled out this fun soda a few years ago. The Tofurky & Gravy flavor is vegan friendly and sugar free.

7. Turkey dinner layer cake
What may look like a cake is actually the one-stop shop Thanksgiving meal. The cake has alternating layers of stuffing, ground turkey mixed with instant oatmeal, frosted with mashed potatoes and sweet potatoes, and topped with marshmallows.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodthanksgivinglets eatTurkeyfoodie
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Hidden jewel has ultimate selection of Mexican food
Hot Cheetos turkey will spice up Thanksgiving dinner
50 cent beer at Applebee's Black Friday weekend
Couple finds dead frog in drink at Waffle House
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Social justice groups to 'take a knee' at Texans game
Deputies investigating violent stabbing in Fort Bend Co.
SUNDAY FUNDAY: Fun and free events in Houston
Thanksgiving week begins with a cool snap
Mother stabbed to death by son in Spring, deputies say
5 reasons why Andre Johnson should be in the Hall of Fame
Missing 17-year-old with autism found safe
Man in custody after hours-long standoff with police
Show More
Texas RenFest closes early after power outage
1 dead, 1 missing after boat capsized near Colorado River
Missing dog reunited with family after 6 years
Harden scores 29 to lead Rockets past Grizzlies 105-83
Student honors fallen HPD officer with portrait
More News
Top Video
Social justice groups to 'take a knee' at Texans game
Super letdown: 'Justice League' is a big budget bust
5 reasons why Andre Johnson should be in the Hall of Fame
Missing 17-year-old with autism found safe
More Video