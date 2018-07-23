SUGAR LAND. Texas --Houston Restaurant Weeks-an annual, month-long fundraiser-takes place Aug. 1-Sept. 3, during which time participating restaurants will feature special menus and donate a portion of the proceeds from meals sold to the Houston Food Bank.
Prices range from $20-$45, generating $3-$7 worth of donations per meal, and diners can enjoy brunch, lunch and dinner options. Some locations may require reservations, and the availability of menus is subject to change depending upon the hours and days of the week.
A listing of participating restaurants and menus can be viewed at www.houstonrestaurantweeks.com. It will be updated through Aug. 1.
1. Avenida Brazil
12000 Hwy. 59, Meadows Place
281-277-9292
www.avebrazil.com
Brunch buffet served Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ($20 per person)
Menu sneak peek: lobster bisque, omelette station, waffle station, fruit selections
Lunch ($20 per person)
Menu sneak peek: chicken wrapped with bacon, Argentinian pork sausage
Dinner ($45 per person)
Menu sneak peek: salmon, sirloin steak, pork ribs, homemade caramel custard
2. Bellagreen
15903 City Walk, Sugar Land
281-565-1175
www.bellagreen.com
Dinner ($35 per person)
Menu sneak peek: roasted poblano and corn bisque, spicy shrimp pasta, white chocolate bread pudding
3. Churrascos
1520 Lake Pointe Parkway, Sugar Land
832-532-5300
www.churrascos.com
Lunch ($20 per person)
Menu sneak peek: pork carnitas, grilled chicken, pan-roasted garlic shrimp
Dinner ($35 per person)
Menu sneak peek: empanadas, ceviche, chargrilled beef tenderloin, salmon, tres leches cake
4. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille
2115 Town Square Place, Sugar Land
281-565-2727
www.perryssteakhouse.com
Dinner ($45 per person)
Menu sneak peek: bacon-wrapped filet, pork chop, grilled salmon, white chocolate cheesecake
5. Rouxpour
2298 Texas Drive, Sugar Land
281-240-7689
www.therouxpour.com
Dinner ($35 per person)
Menu sneak peek: To Be Announced
6. Turquois Grill & Bar
16019 City Walk, Sugar Land
281-937-7447
www.tgsugarland.com
Lunch ($20 per person)
Menu sneak peek: fried calamari, Sicilian lasagna, stuffed eggplant, homemade rice pudding
Dinner ($35 per person)
Menu sneak peek: vegan plate, filet mignon, lamb chops, homemade walnut baklava
7. Veritas Steak and Seafood
1550 Lake Pointe Parkway, Ste. 500, Sugar Land
281-491-2901
www.veritassteakandseafood.com
Dinner ($35 per person)
Menu sneak peek: To Be Announced
