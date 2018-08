Houston Restaurant Weeks-an annual, month-long fundraiser-takes place Aug. 1-Sept. 3, during which time participating restaurants will feature special menus and donate a portion of the proceeds from meals sold to the Houston Food Bank.Prices range from $20-$45, generating $3-$7 worth of donations per meal, and diners can enjoy brunch, lunch and dinner options. Some locations may require reservations, and the availability of menus is subject to change depending upon the hours and days of the week.A listing of participating restaurants and menus can be viewed at www.houstonrestaurantweeks.com . It will be updated through Aug. 1.12000 Hwy. 59, Meadows Place281-277-9292Brunch buffet served Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ($20 per person)Menu sneak peek: lobster bisque, omelette station, waffle station, fruit selectionsLunch ($20 per person)Menu sneak peek: chicken wrapped with bacon, Argentinian pork sausageDinner ($45 per person)Menu sneak peek: salmon, sirloin steak, pork ribs, homemade caramel custard15903 City Walk, Sugar Land281-565-1175Dinner ($35 per person)Menu sneak peek: roasted poblano and corn bisque, spicy shrimp pasta, white chocolate bread pudding1520 Lake Pointe Parkway, Sugar Land832-532-5300Lunch ($20 per person)Menu sneak peek: pork carnitas, grilled chicken, pan-roasted garlic shrimpDinner ($35 per person)Menu sneak peek: empanadas, ceviche, chargrilled beef tenderloin, salmon, tres leches cake2115 Town Square Place, Sugar Land281-565-2727Dinner ($45 per person)Menu sneak peek: bacon-wrapped filet, pork chop, grilled salmon, white chocolate cheesecake2298 Texas Drive, Sugar Land281-240-7689Dinner ($35 per person)Menu sneak peek: To Be Announced16019 City Walk, Sugar Land281-937-7447Lunch ($20 per person)Menu sneak peek: fried calamari, Sicilian lasagna, stuffed eggplant, homemade rice puddingDinner ($35 per person)Menu sneak peek: vegan plate, filet mignon, lamb chops, homemade walnut baklava1550 Lake Pointe Parkway, Ste. 500, Sugar Land281-491-2901Dinner ($35 per person)Menu sneak peek: To Be Announced