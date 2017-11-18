FOOD & DRINK

Grab a beer at Applebee's Black Friday weekend for 50 cent

EMBED </>More Videos

Grab a beer at Applebee's Black Friday weekend for 50 cent. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're out shopping on Black Friday, Applebee's is aiming to be the perfect cure between insanity and enjoying the holiday season.

Starting on Black Friday until 2 a.m. the Tuesday after Cyber Monday, Applebee's in Texas will offer $.50 10 oz. value drafts.

No, it's not the alcohol talking - you read that correctly.

RELATED: Black Friday 2017: 10 stores with the biggest discounts
EMBED More News Videos

Here are the best places to get deals for Black Friday.



"We were looking for a way to see more of our neighbors during this prime shopping season," Chris Dharod, Chief Operating Officer of Apple Texas, said in a release. "These unbelievably affordable double quarter drafts are the perfect addition to a long weekend."

The deal is available in all 65 Applebee's that are owned and operated by Apple Texas.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodapplebee'sbeerblack fridayHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Hot Cheetos turkey will spice up Thanksgiving dinner
Couple finds dead frog in drink at Waffle House
Champagne: It's what's on tap at a'Bouzy
Hidden jewel has ultimate selection of Mexican food
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Student honors fallen HPD officer with portrait
Can the 'Ziplock bag for cars' keep floodwaters out?
Astros host baseball games for kids with disabilities
Incredible Jose Altuve image made of words and numbers
Rep: 'Partridge Family' star David Cassidy hospitalized
Tesla unveils new all-electric semi truck
Police chief says some drivers scare 'bejesus' out of him
Man shot and killed outside SW Houston grocery store
Show More
GET YOUR JACKETS READY: Chilly weather is on its way
Couple finds dead frog in drink at Waffle House
1st delivery of books arrive for girl battling brain cancer
AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young dead at 64
Champagne: It's what's on tap at a'Bouzy
More News
Top Video
Student honors fallen HPD officer with portrait
Tesla unveils new all-electric semi truck
Couple finds dead frog in drink at Waffle House
JLo working on distributing $30M to Puerto Rico
More Video