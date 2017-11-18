EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2662582" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here are the best places to get deals for Black Friday.

If you're out shopping on Black Friday, Applebee's is aiming to be the perfect cure between insanity and enjoying the holiday season.Starting on Black Friday until 2 a.m. the Tuesday after Cyber Monday, Applebee's in Texas will offer $.50 10 oz. value drafts.No, it's not the alcohol talking - you read that correctly."We were looking for a way to see more of our neighbors during this prime shopping season," Chris Dharod, Chief Operating Officer of Apple Texas, said in a release. "These unbelievably affordable double quarter drafts are the perfect addition to a long weekend."The deal is available in all 65 Applebee's that are owned and operated by Apple Texas.