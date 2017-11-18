HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're out shopping on Black Friday, Applebee's is aiming to be the perfect cure between insanity and enjoying the holiday season.
Starting on Black Friday until 2 a.m. the Tuesday after Cyber Monday, Applebee's in Texas will offer $.50 10 oz. value drafts.
No, it's not the alcohol talking - you read that correctly.
"We were looking for a way to see more of our neighbors during this prime shopping season," Chris Dharod, Chief Operating Officer of Apple Texas, said in a release. "These unbelievably affordable double quarter drafts are the perfect addition to a long weekend."
The deal is available in all 65 Applebee's that are owned and operated by Apple Texas.
