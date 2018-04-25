5 ways to use your Crock-Pot other than for cooking

If your Crock-Pot is collecting dust in the cabinets, here are five ways you can put it to use that don't just involve cooking.First, make playdough! You probably have most of these products in your pantry as well.The recipe calls for two cups flour, a half cup of salt, and four tablespoons of cream of tartar. Next, take your wet ingredients - two cups of water, two tablespoons of oil and one to two teaspoons of food coloring - and combine those in a separate bowl.Stir your wet and dry ingredients in the Crock-Pot, put a towel over the top and add your lid.Set on high for 45-60 minutes, stirring occasionally.You'll know when your dough is done when it no longer sticks to the side. You can test this by forming a ball and putting it into your freezer for about two to three minutes.If your playdough doesn't stick to your hands, then it's ready. Store away and let cool.Another way to put your Crock-Pot to use is by making your own humidifier.All you have to do is fill your Crock-Pot up about 3/4 of the way full.Set it on high for about an hour. Remove the lid and allow the moisture to escape into the room.You can also use your Crock-Pot to make all natural soap.You'll need:3/4 cup water1/4 cup lye2/3 cup olive oil and coconut oil2/3 cup liquid oil (this can be grapeseed, almond or sunflower)If you want to make your house smell good using a Crock-Pot, throw in cinnamon sticks, apple peels, orange slices, and cloves and cook on low for eight hours.If you're doing some painting, avoid using paint strips and just remove paint from your hardware using your Crock-Pot.Simply add your door knobs, dish soap and water to your slow cooker and set on high for two to four hours, and wipe clean.