FOOD & DRINK

5 reasons every Houston foodie should attend the 2018 Tastemaker Awards

EMBED </>More Videos

culturemap recognizes Houston's best restaurants and chefs at tonight's Tastemaker Awards (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
You know the nominees and you've voted for your favorite new restaurants. It's time now for Houston's premier culinary event - the 2018 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards party presented by Woodford Reserve. Here are our top five reasons to attend this can't-miss bash that's happening April 4 at Silver Street Studios.

1. A smorgasbord of Houston's hot spots

Consider this a buffet of Houston's best restaurants. Sample items such as peppercorn seared tuna from A'Bouzy, scallop crudo from Field & Tides, chicken biryani from Himalaya, a sausage sampler from The Pit Room, salmon poke from Pokeology, a venison puff from Yauatcha, and much, much more. You'd need 10 times the ticket price - not to mention a month of your time - to sample this much fare.

2. The sweet life

After the savory hors-d'oeuvres and entrees, get your just desserts at the Sweet Suite. Gorge on items such as bread pudding with smoked cream cheese from Alyssa Dole of Pinkerton's Barbecue, assorted petite fours from La Table, all-natural popsicles from Kicpops, truffles and macarons from Maison Pucha Bistro, and cream puffs from Killen's Restaurants pastry chef Samantha Mendoza.

To read more about this story go to CultureMap
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodrestaurantsout and about with abc13Houston
FOOD & DRINK
Get your burrito fix at these Houston hotspots
4 New Spots To Score Juice & Smoothies In Houston
'La Sicilia' Brings Artisan Breads & Pastries To Montrose
Spring means the return of $1 margaritas at Applebee's
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Car falls off overpass onto I-45 lanes below
Microburst winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport
MICROBURST: How it damaged hangar near Hobby Airport
Mark Zuckerberg to testify before lawmakers April 11
Thieves steal hair, wigs from beauty supply in SW Houston
YouTube shooter identified as disgruntled user of site
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
Firefighter helped save man's life in FB Live shooting
Show More
Victim's mother thinks Facebook Live shooting was intentional
8 months of construction closures on West Loop
'Pollen storm' caught on home surveillance camera
Lance McCullers Jr., Kate Upton show off dazzling WS rings
#TimmyStrong: Teen walks again after shielding friend's kids in crash
More News
Top Video
'Pollen storm' caught on home surveillance camera
8 months of construction closures on West Loop
Baby found alone hours after car was stolen with him inside
Boy rescued from sewer recalls 12-hour ordeal
More Video