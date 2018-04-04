5 reasons every Houston foodie should attend the 2018 Tastemaker Awards

HOUSTON --You know the nominees and you've voted for your favorite new restaurants. It's time now for Houston's premier culinary event - the 2018 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards party presented by Woodford Reserve. Here are our top five reasons to attend this can't-miss bash that's happening April 4 at Silver Street Studios.
1. A smorgasbord of Houston's hot spots
Consider this a buffet of Houston's best restaurants. Sample items such as peppercorn seared tuna from A'Bouzy, scallop crudo from Field & Tides, chicken biryani from Himalaya, a sausage sampler from The Pit Room, salmon poke from Pokeology, a venison puff from Yauatcha, and much, much more. You'd need 10 times the ticket price - not to mention a month of your time - to sample this much fare.
2. The sweet life
After the savory hors-d'oeuvres and entrees, get your just desserts at the Sweet Suite. Gorge on items such as bread pudding with smoked cream cheese from Alyssa Dole of Pinkerton's Barbecue, assorted petite fours from La Table, all-natural popsicles from Kicpops, truffles and macarons from Maison Pucha Bistro, and cream puffs from Killen's Restaurants pastry chef Samantha Mendoza.
