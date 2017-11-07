BREAKFAST

5 healthy breakfast items you can enjoy on your commute

Here are some nutritious and commute-friendly breakfast items

Yes, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. With a hearty start filled with nutritious food, you can get the energy needed to get through the day.

But what happens when the morning routine keeps your schedule tight? After all, you have to shower, get dressed, and get the young ones prepared for the day as well. There's also the whole driving to work or school.

How can one fit eating a nutritious meal, no less making one, in all that time?

We dug up five recipes that you can prepare ahead of time and just grab on your way out, thanks to Allrecipes.

Paleo Omelet Muffins

Filled with eggs, peppers, onion and an optional crumbled ham, this recipe is small enough to be bite size and less cumbersome than your usual breakfast sandwich selection.

There are 308 calories per serving.

No-Bake Energy Bites

Just like the paleo muffins, these bites are ideal on the go. Think of them as spoonfuls of oatmeal that boast oats, flax seeds, and nut butter.

Customize as you desire. There are 94 calories per serving.

Whole Grain Breakfast Cookies

Yes, you can have cookies for breakfast and feel good riding down the street eating them, too.

Each cookie has oats, flax seed, walnuts, and chocolate chips. There are 259 calories per serving.

Energy Bars

While you can get an energy bar pre-made and packaged, nothing beats one from scratch.

Oats, sunflower seeds, dates, raisins, walnuts, and maple syrup are the featured ingredients in these bars.

There are 309 calories per serving.

Strawberry Oatmeal Breakfast Smoothie

This is completely customizable, but this recipe includes almond milk, banana chunks, oats, and frozen strawberries.

Basically, have a pitcher or travel mug ready to go.

This has 236 calories per serving.

