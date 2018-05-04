  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battling warehouse fire in east Houston
4J Brewing Company taps into Spring Branch West

Photo: 4j Brewing Company/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new brewery has opened its doors in Spring Branch West. Called 4J Brewing Company, the fresh arrival is located at 1348 Cedar Post Ln.

Co-owner Jennifer Edwards said the women-owned brewery is a family project, with her mother Marilyn as co-owner and her father overseeing the brewery's beer development, Eater Houston reports.

According to the company's web site, Edwards' parents also own 4J Ranch in Blue, where they feed 90 percent of the brewery's spent grain "to feed cattle, hogs, deer, and other wildlife."

Currently in development are four different beers, including a blonde, pale ale, an amber and a stout. Seasonal and specialty beers will eventually be added to the selection as well.

There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it three stars.

Kyle C., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on April 15, said: "Loved the low key atmosphere. The staff were very friendly and the dialogue with them flowed easily."

4J Brewing Company's taproom is open most Saturdays from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. To make sure it's serving customers, call ahead: 713-678-0776.
