4 New Spots To Score Juice & Smoothies In Houston

Nourish Juice Bar
5313 Morningside Dr., University Place
Photo: Diana O./Yelp
Nourish Juice Bar specializes in cold-pressed juices, smoothies and acai bowls. Drinks include offerings like the "Spicy Juan" with spinach, pineapple and jalapeno, or the "Drop the Beet, Darla" with beets, apple and organic flax oil.
For smoothies, look for variations like the "Lavender Dream" with blueberries, dates and homemade almond milk, and "Nana's Roses" with almond milk, rosewater and bananas.
Nourish also offers juice cleansing packages. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Nourish Juice Bar, which currently holds five stars out of two reviews on the site.
Yelper Valerie A., who reviewed Nourish Juice Bar on March 21st, wrote, "Tucked in Rice Village, this spot is great for a quick juice, smoothie or acai bowl."
Diana O. noted, "This is my favorite juice/smoothie place! I was super excited when I found out they had opened a location in Rice Village. One of my favorites is the Lavender Dream! Yummmm..."
Nourish Juice Bar is open weekdays from 7am-7pm, and weekends from 8am-7pm.
Freshii
4720 Washington Ave., Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park
Photo: Justin A./Yelp
International chain Freshii recently opened a location on Washington Avenue. It specializes in affordable and healthy fare, including juices and smoothies.
Look for the "Freshii Green Smoothie" with kale, spinach, pineapple, avocado and low-fat frozen yogurt or the "Red Power Juice" with beet, lemon and ginger. It also offers juice cleanse packages. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
Freshii's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of seven reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Justin A. said, "Freshii is a great option for healthy eats. I love that they opened a new location on Washington! My only con about the Freshii fast food restaurant chain is that it's quite expensive, but you pay for what you get."
Courtney P. noted, "We ordered Freshii for the office via Uber Eats and it did not disappoint. Second time around, we visited the location on Washington Ave. Location was super clean and staff was inviting."
Freshii is open daily from 11am-9pm.
Zero Degrees
6927 FM 1960 Road W, Unit H.
Photo: Zero Degrees/Yelp
Zero Degrees opened a new outpost in Houston, serving its signature fruit drinks and a wide variety of snacks.
For drinks, look for options like the "Mangonada," a mango slush with chamoy, tajin and fresh mango chunks; the "Pink Lychee" with fresh strawberry hearts; and the "Ube Milkshake" with toasted marshmallow and sour belt candy.
You can also customize your order with toppings like coconut lychee, crystal boba or a tamarind straw. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
Zero Degrees's current rating of four stars out of 95 reviews on Yelp indicates that the newcomer has built a solid fan base in the area.
Lisa K. said, "The new hot spot that will take over the north side--once summer hits, this place is going to do really well! I can just drink a strawberry lychee to that. Oh so good!"
Ann L. noted, "A new Zero Degrees on the north side of town. If you check in on Yelp, you can a free topping of your choice. This location a bit smaller than the one on Bellaire, but they have nice outdoor seating."
Zero Degrees is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-11pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-10pm.
Juice Girl
1200 McKinney St., Suite 371, Downtown
Photo: Juvie C./Yelp
Located in the Houston Center, Juice Girl bills itself as "Houston's first and only 100 percent organic juice and smoothie bar."
Options include the "Pink Robot," with grapefruit, apple, pear and beet juices blended together; the "Hello Sunshine," with peach, dates, mango and orange; and the "Grasshopper" with spinach, ginger and orange.
In addition to drinks, Juice Girl also serves acai bowls. (Take a look at the menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp, Juice Girl has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Cherine A., who reviewed Juice Girl on February 27th, wrote, "I work downtown and this is a nice 'healthy' place that I like eating every now and then. I would eat here regularly but the price to 'feel full' ratio is a bit skewed."
Juvie C. noted, "It is nice to have a juice and acai bowl option so close to work, but the prices are a bit steep...especially when it's right across the way from Chik-Fil-A."
Juice Girl is open weekdays from 7:30am-4pm. (It's closed on weekends.)