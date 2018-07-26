3 mouthwatering to-do's around Houston this weekend

Fajita Festival at HCC West Loop Campus

Hungry for something new?If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Houston food and beverage. From a fajita festival to a beer and music fest, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.---Celebrate Mexican culture, cuisine and entertainment at the 2018 Fajita Festival. Hungry families and friends will descend on the third annual festival to devour grill-fired fajitas, a taco and jalapeno eating contest, live art-making and more. Proceeds from the event will benefit Texas Lions Camp, a residential camping facility for children with physical disabilities, Type 1 diabetes and cancer.Saturday, July 28, 1-8 p.m.Houston Community College, West Loop Campus, 5601 W. Loop SouthFreeLove live music with a side of craft beer? Then don't miss the annual beer tasting and music festival at House of Blues this Saturday evening. Performers will include Fat Tony, The Contagious, The New Offenders, Black Water Roll, Turnaways, Peace and the Chaos, and many more acts. Attendees can purchase $15 general admission tickets online in advance, then purchase beer-tasting and food tickets onsite.Saturday, July 28, 4 p.m.House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline St.$15If touring the Anheuser-Busch brewery is still sitting on your bucket list, now's the time to hop on it. Via Groupon, the brewery is currently offering tours with the brewmaster for nearly 35 percent off. Throughout the two-hour tour, attendees will visit the control room and lager cellar, and enjoy a sample straight from the finishing tank. And there's still time to register for this weekend's tours.Thursdays-Sundays, 10:30 a.m.775 Gellhorn Drive, Pleasantville Area$34 for two, $66.50 for four (regularly $50 and $100)