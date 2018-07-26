FOOD & DRINK

3 mouthwatering to-do's around Houston this weekend

Photo: Christine Siracusa/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Houston food and beverage. From a fajita festival to a beer and music fest, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Fajita Festival at HCC West Loop Campus





Celebrate Mexican culture, cuisine and entertainment at the 2018 Fajita Festival. Hungry families and friends will descend on the third annual festival to devour grill-fired fajitas, a taco and jalapeno eating contest, live art-making and more. Proceeds from the event will benefit Texas Lions Camp, a residential camping facility for children with physical disabilities, Type 1 diabetes and cancer.

When: Saturday, July 28, 1-8 p.m.
Where: Houston Community College, West Loop Campus, 5601 W. Loop South
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Local Brews, Local Grooves at House of Blues





Love live music with a side of craft beer? Then don't miss the annual beer tasting and music festival at House of Blues this Saturday evening. Performers will include Fat Tony, The Contagious, The New Offenders, Black Water Roll, Turnaways, Peace and the Chaos, and many more acts. Attendees can purchase $15 general admission tickets online in advance, then purchase beer-tasting and food tickets onsite.

When: Saturday, July 28, 4 p.m.
Where: House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline St.
Price: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Beermaster tours at Anheuser-Busch





If touring the Anheuser-Busch brewery is still sitting on your bucket list, now's the time to hop on it. Via Groupon, the brewery is currently offering tours with the brewmaster for nearly 35 percent off. Throughout the two-hour tour, attendees will visit the control room and lager cellar, and enjoy a sample straight from the finishing tank. And there's still time to register for this weekend's tours.

When: Thursdays-Sundays, 10:30 a.m.
Where: 775 Gellhorn Drive, Pleasantville Area
Price: $34 for two, $66.50 for four (regularly $50 and $100)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring
Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News