3 food and drink happenings to enjoy in Houston this weekend

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Houston this weekend. From a beer and art market to a food truck-filled carnival, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.---Start the weekend with a healthy dose of hops. Tonight, Saint Arnold Brewing Co. is pairing art with beer. Sip craft beer and enjoy live music while shopping the goods of local artists, makers and vintage curators.Friday, May 11, 5-10 p.m.Barring any rain, Saturday brings Kingwood's second annual kids carnival. Neighbors of all ages will enjoy live music, carnival rides, interactive games, shopping and a food truck fest.Saturday, May 12, noon-7 p.m.Making good on its anti-club ethos, Washington Ave. hookah bar Therapy is hosting a calorie-dense party this Saturday night.For $150, you and your crew can reserve a table to stuff your faces with 50 chicken wings, fries, Hawaiian sliders, three margarita pitches and a hookah. Add $50-$600 for additional perks, including premium bottles and valet service.Saturday, May 12, 8 p.m.- Sunday, May 13, 2 a.m.---