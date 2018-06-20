FOOD & DRINK

3 food and beverage fests in Houston this weekend

Karbach Brewing Company. | Photo: Kris U./Yelp

Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Houston food and beverage. From beer-filled art markets to a culinary festival featuring local chefs, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.
---

Beers & Art Market at Saint Arnold Brewing Co.





Shop local art and vintage wares while sipping locally crafted beer at Saint Arnold Brewing Company's Beers & Art Market. This Friday evening at the brewery, you'll find talented artists, makers and curators, live DJ sets and, of course, Saint Arnold beer on tap.

When: Friday, June 22, 5-10 p.m.
Where: Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Millionaire Food Tasting at India House





Eat your heart out without breaking the bank at the second annual Millionaire Food Tasting. For $10-$20, plus a $5 admission fee, you can try five to ten different delicacies crafted by a slew of chefs from across Houston. You'll also enjoying live entertainment, including music and fashion shows, beverages and place your vote for the people's favorite chef.

When: Saturday, June 23, 1-5 p.m.
Where: India House, 8888 W. Bellfort Ave.
Admission: $5 general admission; $10-$20 for tasting ticket packages

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Art market at Karbach Brewing Co.





Come Sunday, indulge in even more art and beer at the art festival on Karbach Brewing Company's biergarten. The kid- and dog-friendly market presents a second opportunity to meet and support local artists, markers and vintage curators, nosh on local bites and sip local craft brews.

When: Sunday, June 24, 12-6 p.m.
Where: Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
