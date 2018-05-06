After a banner 2017 for new restaurants in Houston, this year is off to a bit of a slow start. Seriously, what's the best restaurant to open in Houston this year?And before someone heads to the comments to type "Nancy's Hustle" or "Doris Metropolitan," remember they opened in December.That's not to say some interesting places haven't arrived. Take your pick among Feges BBQ, Rodeo Goat, Fig & Olive, or Night Heron as places diners are happy have opened, but none of them are as ambitious as the beginning of 2017 when places like Xochi, One Fifth, and Riel definitively raised the game for dining in Houston.