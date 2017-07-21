If there's a better time than brunch to celebrate the end of a long week, we don't know about it. Think about it: You can kick back, catch up with friends, and linger over refreshing cocktails. Add one of the new game-changing weekend breakfasts below to that list, and you've got a winning combination. Read on for eight restaurants that know how to do brunch right.Montrose's Provisions, which shares a roof with sibling restaurant, The Pass, puts its stamp on brunch with inventive offerings from suckling pig with braised greens, two eggs sunny side up, and barbecue bearnaise to a trio of baked egg dishes: meatball, tomato, pickled peppers, and provolone; spinach, mushroom, and Parmesan; and rabbit, peas, carrots, and creme fraiche. Bonus: Brunch hours end just as happy hour begins. Go the distance. (Saturday; 11 am-2:30 pm)