Flash flooding strikes from Colorado to Maryland

Flash flooding on Tuesday stretched all the way from Colorado to Maryland.Arlington, Virginia, saw 1-2 inches of rain in about an hour, while in Fort Collins, Colorado, heavy rain combined with a downpour of hail in less than one hour to fill streets and stall vehicles.Some parts of central Florida have seen almost a foot-and-a-half of rain over the last 10 days, and more likely is on the way.The National Hurricane Center this morning is watching a low-pressure area in the Caribbean that has about a 50 percent chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical cyclone by the weekend.Low pressure is expected to move into the southern Gulf of Mexico by late Friday or early Saturday, with heavy rains on its eastern side.By Saturday afternoon and into the night, heavy rain from the low pressure will spread into Florida, spreading farther into the Gulf Coast region as Sunday approaches.Heavy rainfall is expected throughout the weekend, with 3-6 inches expected for many Gulf Coast regions. Southern Florida may see more than 10 inches in some parts.