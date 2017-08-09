HOUSE FIRE

Flames ravage home in Fort Bend Co.

Flames ravage home in Fort Bend County (KTRK)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Firefighters are on scene of a fire that has burned a home in Fort Bend County this morning.

The fire is near the area of Fry and Mason.

The cause of the fire is still not known. There is no word of injuries.



