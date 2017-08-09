Flames ravage home in Fort Bend Co.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --Firefighters are on scene of a fire that has burned a home in Fort Bend County this morning.
The fire is near the area of Fry and Mason.
The cause of the fire is still not known. There is no word of injuries.
Major house fire in Katy. Started in garage. Possibly from car that exploded. #abc13 #developing pic.twitter.com/ZOE45mGbCt— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) August 9, 2017
