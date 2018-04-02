Five arrested for illegal cockfighting in Montgomery County

Five men arrested at what the sheriff's office call an illegal cockfighting operation (KTRK)

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies arrested five people and seized a dozen roosters in what they call an illegal cockfighting operation.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was called to 132 Gill Road near Cleveland on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say they found several men at a metal arena next to a home.

Five of the men were arrested and one fled into the woods.

Deputies say they found 12 live roosters, 18 dead roosters, and numerous pieces of cockfighting paraphernalia.

Two of the men were arrested for cockfighting. Three suspects were given citations for attending the cockfighting event.
