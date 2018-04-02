Five arrested for illegal cockfighting in Montgomery County

EMBED </>More Videos

Five men arrested at what the sheriff's office call an illegal cockfighting operation (KTRK)

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies arrested five people and seized a dozen roosters in what they call an illegal cockfighting operation.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was called to 132 Gill Road near Cleveland on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say they found several men at a metal arena next to a home.

Five of the men were arrested and one fled into the woods.

Deputies say they found 12 live roosters, 18 dead roosters, and numerous pieces of cockfighting paraphernalia.

Two of the men were arrested for cockfighting. Three suspects were given citations for attending the cockfighting event.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
animal crueltycockfightingCleveland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
3 GameStop robbery suspects arrested after high-speed chase
'I DID DUMB THINGS,' Katy ISD superintendent says
Nearly 50 dogs rescued from hoarder need homes
Get fired up for first Astros game of 2018 at Minute Maid Park
Traffic and parking tips for Astros home opener
RIDING IN STYLE: Man creates Astros-themed chair
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
Show More
Woman accused of leaving baby in car outside bar
Driver pleads guilty to murder in death of prom-goer
9 personal things Grindr has been revealing about you
Houston Zoo to hold first ever Brew at the Zoo event
Family claims their apartment is infested with scorpions
More News
Top Video
3 GameStop robbery suspects arrested after high-speed chase
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Nearly 50 dogs rescued from hoarder need homes
9 personal things Grindr has been revealing about you
More Video