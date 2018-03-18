U.S. & WORLD

Florida International University to hold moment of silence honoring bridge collapse victims

EMBED </>More Videos

Multiple people are dead after a bridge at Florida International University collapsed onto a busy street and crushed at least eight cars. (@Ialilulelo/Twitter)

MIAMI --
Florida International University will hold a moment of silence Monday honoring those killed in a fatal bridge collapse last week.

FIU Pres. Mark Rosenberg invited the university community and the general public to participate in the moment of silence at 1:47 p.m. local time.

"Our hearts continue to ache for the victims of the bridge collapse. Futures and families have been shattered. Our deepest condolences to the families and their friends," Rosenberg said in a video posted to the school's official Twitter account.



Rosenberg extended thanks to first responders at the scene and Red Cross representatives who worked with victims' families.

He said the school had a sense of urgency in completing the investigation into the fatal collapse and pledged to cooperate fully with local authorities.

Rolando Fraga Hernandez, Oswald Gonzalez, Alberto Arias, Navarro Brown, Alexa Duran, and Brandon Brownfield were killed Thursday when a recently constructed bridge connecting FIU to nearby Sweetwater failed, collapsing onto traffic on 8th Street, a major seven-lane thoroughfare. Nearly a dozen others were injured in the incident.

According to NTSB investigators, workers were trying to strengthen a diagonal member on the bridge when it collapsed. Robert Accetta, the investigator-in-charge for the NTSB, said crews were applying post-tensioning force, but investigators aren't sure if that's what caused the bridge to fall.

EMBED More News Videos

A bridge that collapsed at Florida International University was installed just days before the fatal accident.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldfloridabridgecollapseconstruction accidentvigil
Related
Everything we know about FIU bridge collapse
Collapsed FIU bridge was installed just days ago
U.S. & WORLD
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Ice pick killer and serial rapist set to die this summer
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
UNDER SIEGE: Neighbors in Austin on edge after explosions
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Seattle murder suspect may be headed for Houston
Ice pick killer and serial rapist set to die this summer
Show More
Texans introduce Tyrann Mathieu to bolster secondary
Sheriff: Could be 16 victims in San Jacinto child porn case
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Trey Songz arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
More News
Top Video
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
More Video