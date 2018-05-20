VOLCANO

MAN HIT BY LAVA BOMB: First injury reported due to Hawaii's Kilauea volcano

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is in the hospital after being hit by a lava bomb. (KTRK)

A man is in the hospital after being hit by a lava bomb.

This is the first reported injury blamed on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano.

There are now 22 fissures that have opened up around the Big Island, sputtering molten lava into the air.

According to officials, the injured man was standing on the third floor of his home when he was hit by the lava bomb.

Officials added that they are not sure if the victim was supposed to be in that certain area.

Meanwhile, various residents in one neighborhood were evacuated via a helicopter after lava went over a major highway, blocking their main escape route.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
volcanou.s. & worldman injuredHawaii
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VOLCANO
Arresting footage shows extent of Kilauea's devastating lava flow
What to know about different types of lava
Can you stop a lava flow? How people have tried in the past
5 of the most dangerous active volcanos
More volcano
Top Stories
Family, friends recall Santa Fe HS shooting victims' optimism, humor
10 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
Rockets look to take 2-1 series lead against Warriors
Mom of student killed says suspect pursued daughter for months
Santa Fe baseball team return to field day after tragic shooting
What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
Exchange student from Pakistan among 10 killed in shooting
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Houston
Show More
1 killed after truck slams into two vehicles in NE Harris County
Authorities search for 3 inmates who escaped jail
Customer allegedly found bleach pod in McDonald's drink
President George H.W. Bush departed Houston today for Maine
Family of alleged Santa Fe High School shooter issues statement
More News