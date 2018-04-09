Fireworks set off as diversion for mall robbery: Officials

TARA FOWLER
Fireworks apparently set off as a diversion so thieves could rob a jewelry store sent mallgoers fleeing at the Florida Mall Sunday.

Orange County sheriff's deputies responded to the shopping center at just before 6 p.m. after reports of gunfire, according to ABC Orlando affiliate WFTV.

Once at the mall, officials determined the sound was actually fireworks, WFTV reported.

At least 11 were injured as the terrified crowds raced out of the mall, according to WFTV. Five were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The fireworks are thought to have been a distraction for a jewelry store robbery, WFTV reported.

There were no further details.
